840 Kentucky Derby Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Remington Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom in Remington Point! Large living room featuring attractive laminate floors and cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with tile floor and tile back splash leads into dining area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and large master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Large backyard with covered patio -- perfect for summertime leisure! Quick access to 820 and 35W! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have any available units?
840 Kentucky Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have?
Some of 840 Kentucky Derby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Kentucky Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
840 Kentucky Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.