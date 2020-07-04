All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 840 Kentucky Derby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
840 Kentucky Derby Lane
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

840 Kentucky Derby Lane

840 Kentucky Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

840 Kentucky Derby Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom in Remington Point! Large living room featuring attractive laminate floors and cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with tile floor and tile back splash leads into dining area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and large master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Large backyard with covered patio -- perfect for summertime leisure! Quick access to 820 and 35W! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have any available units?
840 Kentucky Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have?
Some of 840 Kentucky Derby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Kentucky Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
840 Kentucky Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Kentucky Derby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 840 Kentucky Derby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 840 Kentucky Derby Lane offers parking.
Does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Kentucky Derby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have a pool?
No, 840 Kentucky Derby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 840 Kentucky Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Kentucky Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Kentucky Derby Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University