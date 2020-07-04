840 Kentucky Derby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom in Remington Point! Large living room featuring attractive laminate floors and cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with tile floor and tile back splash leads into dining area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and large master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Large backyard with covered patio -- perfect for summertime leisure! Quick access to 820 and 35W! Must see!