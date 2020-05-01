All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7689 Hollow Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7689 Hollow Point Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7689 Hollow Point Drive

7689 Hollow Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7689 Hollow Point Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 bed 2 bath home detailed with beautiful ceramic tiles and vaulted ceilings. A bright living room and an updated kitchen. Relax in your private spacious master suite bathroom featuring dual sinks and a walk in closet. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Great size back yard with a covered patio.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have any available units?
7689 Hollow Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have?
Some of 7689 Hollow Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7689 Hollow Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7689 Hollow Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7689 Hollow Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7689 Hollow Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive offer parking?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University