3 bed 2 bath home detailed with beautiful ceramic tiles and vaulted ceilings. A bright living room and an updated kitchen. Relax in your private spacious master suite bathroom featuring dual sinks and a walk in closet. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Great size back yard with a covered patio. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have any available units?
7689 Hollow Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have?
Some of 7689 Hollow Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7689 Hollow Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7689 Hollow Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7689 Hollow Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7689 Hollow Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive offer parking?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7689 Hollow Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7689 Hollow Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
