7689 Hollow Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

3 bed 2 bath home detailed with beautiful ceramic tiles and vaulted ceilings. A bright living room and an updated kitchen. Relax in your private spacious master suite bathroom featuring dual sinks and a walk in closet. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Great size back yard with a covered patio.

Contact us to schedule a showing.