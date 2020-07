Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors walk in closets garbage disposal bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse gym pool garage pet friendly tennis court business center parking hot tub bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access lobby on-site laundry online portal playground smoke-free community tour booking

Welcome home to The Estates at Ridglea Hills, strategically located near major employment centers, downtown Ft. Worth and major highways 183, I-20, and I-30. This pet friendly community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent with amenities like vinyl wood flooring, washer/dryer connections, fireplaces, private enclosed patios, walk-in closets and so much more. The Estates showcases 3 sparkling swimming pools, hot tub, tennis court, business center, fitness center, multiple clothes care centers, and covered parking. You'll fall instantly in love with our beautiful, residential setting, and all the unique and luxurious amenities, The Estates has to offer. Call today to discover even more about your new home.