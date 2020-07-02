All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6601 Woodway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6601 Woodway Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:56 AM

6601 Woodway Drive

6601 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6601 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready! 4 bd, 2 bath brick home with 2 car garage on a large lot near Southwest High School. Ceramic floors throughout. No carpet! Walk in closets. Fresh paint. No refrigerator, owner may consider providing if needed. Pets on case by case basis. Prefer 20lbs or under, no exceptions. No housing vouchers. Requires 2 yrs. paid rental history, 2 yrs. employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. No violent crimes. No evictions or broken leases. Application required for each adult 18 or older regardless of employment status. App. fee $50 per adult, non refundable. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing which includes third party move in assessment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 Woodway Drive have any available units?
6601 Woodway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 Woodway Drive have?
Some of 6601 Woodway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 Woodway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Woodway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Woodway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 Woodway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6601 Woodway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6601 Woodway Drive offers parking.
Does 6601 Woodway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Woodway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Woodway Drive have a pool?
No, 6601 Woodway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Woodway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6601 Woodway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Woodway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 Woodway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University