6601 Woodway Drive

Move in ready! 4 bd, 2 bath brick home with 2 car garage on a large lot near Southwest High School. Ceramic floors throughout. No carpet! Walk in closets. Fresh paint. No refrigerator, owner may consider providing if needed. Pets on case by case basis. Prefer 20lbs or under, no exceptions. No housing vouchers. Requires 2 yrs. paid rental history, 2 yrs. employment with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. No violent crimes. No evictions or broken leases. Application required for each adult 18 or older regardless of employment status. App. fee $50 per adult, non refundable. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing which includes third party move in assessment.