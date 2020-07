Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great looking town home nearby Woodhaven Country Club and Trinity Park. Large living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Laminate floor throughout the house. Rear entry way leads to the pool area. Kitchen opens up to the private garden. Convenient location, close to I-30 and 820. Include Refrigerator and washer and dryer.