Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:53 PM

5122 Collinwood Ave

5122 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5122 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous two story duplex features wide open first floor with over sized living room highlighted by wet bar. Separate dining area adjacent to fully equipped kitchen with large pantry and lots of cabinet-counter space. Separate laundry room with WD connections. Side patio fenced for privacy. Upstairs features all bedrooms and bathrooms. Large bathrooms accented by mirrored walls. Enormous master suite highlighted by balcony which overlooks rear of property. One car garage accessible via rear alleyway. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ORPH8NKcSE&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Collinwood Ave have any available units?
5122 Collinwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5122 Collinwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Collinwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Collinwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5122 Collinwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5122 Collinwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5122 Collinwood Ave offers parking.
Does 5122 Collinwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 Collinwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Collinwood Ave have a pool?
No, 5122 Collinwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Collinwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5122 Collinwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Collinwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 Collinwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5122 Collinwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5122 Collinwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
