Fort Worth, TX
4808 Bonnell Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

4808 Bonnell Avenue

4808 Bonnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4808 Bonnell Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sunset Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**New renovations as of December 2019**Great spacious 1 story home in established neighborhood. Dual living rooms, with an additional gas-wood burning fire place. Spacious master suite area with modern luxurious recently renovated restroom. New Dallas White granite countertops, new SS appliances, freshly painted cabinets in kitchen &bath, freshly painted interior. New luxury vinyl plank floors in Chateau brown in living room and new carpeting in rooms. New roof installed. Private backyard space with covered porch and greenery such as pear & scented lilac bushes. Great location near Lake & Park Como and Central Market!Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appt necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 Bonnell Avenue have any available units?
4808 Bonnell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 Bonnell Avenue have?
Some of 4808 Bonnell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Bonnell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Bonnell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 Bonnell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4808 Bonnell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4808 Bonnell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4808 Bonnell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4808 Bonnell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4808 Bonnell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 Bonnell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4808 Bonnell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4808 Bonnell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4808 Bonnell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 Bonnell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4808 Bonnell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

