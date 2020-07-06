4808 Bonnell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**New renovations as of December 2019**Great spacious 1 story home in established neighborhood. Dual living rooms, with an additional gas-wood burning fire place. Spacious master suite area with modern luxurious recently renovated restroom. New Dallas White granite countertops, new SS appliances, freshly painted cabinets in kitchen &bath, freshly painted interior. New luxury vinyl plank floors in Chateau brown in living room and new carpeting in rooms. New roof installed. Private backyard space with covered porch and greenery such as pear & scented lilac bushes. Great location near Lake & Park Como and Central Market!Instantly tour and unlock this home every day of the week from 8am to 8pm, no appt necessary.