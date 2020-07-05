All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:41 AM

4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr

4100 Ridglea Country Club Drive
Location

4100 Ridglea Country Club Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Ridglea Country Club Estates

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Benbrook is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters and all appliances. Located in Ridglea Country Club Estates! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=X7PT5tQghM&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr have any available units?
4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr offer parking?
No, 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr have a pool?
No, 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Ridglea Country Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

