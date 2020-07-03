All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3929 Diamond Ridge Drive

3929 Diamond Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Diamond Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom home in the Keller ISD features 2 living areas, a large open kitchen with island and a master suite with spacious bathroom. Both living areas feature laminate flooring. The living area at the front of the house could be used as a formal dining room, play room or office. The primary living area is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace. The kitchen features an island and has plenty of room for in kitchen dining. The master suite has plenty of room for a king bed and furniture and the attached bathroom has a dual vanity, walk in shower and garden tub. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are both carpeted and are roomy. The home has a separate utility room for the washer and dryer. The backyard features a small uncovered patio. This home is close to Keller schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, $400 deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive have any available units?
3929 Diamond Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Diamond Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

