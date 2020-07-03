3929 Diamond Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom home in the Keller ISD features 2 living areas, a large open kitchen with island and a master suite with spacious bathroom. Both living areas feature laminate flooring. The living area at the front of the house could be used as a formal dining room, play room or office. The primary living area is open to the kitchen and features a gas fireplace. The kitchen features an island and has plenty of room for in kitchen dining. The master suite has plenty of room for a king bed and furniture and the attached bathroom has a dual vanity, walk in shower and garden tub. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are both carpeted and are roomy. The home has a separate utility room for the washer and dryer. The backyard features a small uncovered patio. This home is close to Keller schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, $400 deposit.

