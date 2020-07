Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Two Bedroom in Desirable South Hills - Fantastic two bedroom, one bath home in desirable South Hills. Large rooms throughout with lots of natural light. Not to mention a huge backyard fit for royalty! This home is complete with a two car garage. For all inquiries please contact 817-921-3703



(RLNE5703567)