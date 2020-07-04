2952 Milby Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous, fully remodeled 4 Br 2 Bath home in Woodland Springs! Lease includes the all amenities of the Villages of Woodland Springs HOA. This home includes all new custom interior and exterior paint, new tile laminate flooring, AC system, stainless steel appliances, custom granite countertops, backsplash and more! All 4 bedrooms have decorative paint, ceiling fans and walk in closets as well. Both bathrooms have marble vanities, fixtures, commodes, and the master bath has a garden tub. The exterior features include an irrigation system, landscaping, a covered porch, covered patio, wood fencing, exterior lighting and a 2-car garage.