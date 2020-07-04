All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2952 Milby Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2952 Milby Oaks Drive

2952 Milby Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2952 Milby Oaks Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous, fully remodeled 4 Br 2 Bath home in Woodland Springs! Lease includes the all amenities of the Villages of Woodland Springs HOA. This home includes all new custom interior and exterior paint, new tile laminate flooring, AC system, stainless steel appliances, custom granite countertops, backsplash and more! All 4 bedrooms have decorative paint, ceiling fans and walk in closets as well. Both bathrooms have marble vanities, fixtures, commodes, and the master bath has a garden tub. The exterior features include an irrigation system, landscaping, a covered porch, covered patio, wood fencing, exterior lighting and a 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2952 Milby Oaks Drive have any available units?
2952 Milby Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2952 Milby Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2952 Milby Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2952 Milby Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2952 Milby Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2952 Milby Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2952 Milby Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2952 Milby Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2952 Milby Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2952 Milby Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2952 Milby Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2952 Milby Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2952 Milby Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2952 Milby Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2952 Milby Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2952 Milby Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2952 Milby Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

