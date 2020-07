Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

VERY NICE 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath with OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Home features large living room, eat-in kitchen and boasts attention to detail with 5 inch trim, custom window trim and custom wood working in the Kitchen. Second and third bedrooms are large and backyard is landscaped with patio.