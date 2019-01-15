Rent Calculator
1921 Kingsbrook Trail
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:30 AM
1921 Kingsbrook Trail
1921 Kingsbrook Trail
No Longer Available
Location
1921 Kingsbrook Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 Kingsbrook Trail have any available units?
1921 Kingsbrook Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1921 Kingsbrook Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Kingsbrook Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Kingsbrook Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Kingsbrook Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1921 Kingsbrook Trail offer parking?
No, 1921 Kingsbrook Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Kingsbrook Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Kingsbrook Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Kingsbrook Trail have a pool?
No, 1921 Kingsbrook Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Kingsbrook Trail have accessible units?
No, 1921 Kingsbrook Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Kingsbrook Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Kingsbrook Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Kingsbrook Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Kingsbrook Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
