1711 Alston Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex, with new vinyl hardwood look flooring in common areas and carpeting in bedrooms only. Washer dryer connections located in kitchen area. Freshly painted throughout! Rear door just off master bedroom. Two parking spaces. Proof of renter's insurance required. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult and will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.