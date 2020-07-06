1256 Kielder Circle

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable home featuring open kitchen/breakfast area/family room! Plenty of storage, fenced yard, GREAT LOCATION in quiet subdivision. Mature landscaping, sprinkler system, Nest thermostat, THREE STORY MASTER CLOSET, This home has it all!



Near Sycamore Elementary, David L. Walker Intermediate & Crowley High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.