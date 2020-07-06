All apartments in Fort Worth
1256 Kielder Circle

Location

1256 Kielder Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home featuring open kitchen/breakfast area/family room! Plenty of storage, fenced yard, GREAT LOCATION in quiet subdivision. Mature landscaping, sprinkler system, Nest thermostat, THREE STORY MASTER CLOSET, This home has it all!

Near Sycamore Elementary, David L. Walker Intermediate & Crowley High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Kielder Circle have any available units?
1256 Kielder Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1256 Kielder Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Kielder Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Kielder Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 Kielder Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1256 Kielder Circle offer parking?
No, 1256 Kielder Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1256 Kielder Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 Kielder Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Kielder Circle have a pool?
No, 1256 Kielder Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Kielder Circle have accessible units?
No, 1256 Kielder Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Kielder Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Kielder Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 Kielder Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 Kielder Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

