5710 Dusty Heath Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful home in Grand Lakes with all the bells and whistles! This stunning home features a private study with bay window, plantation shutters crown molding & French doors. Large formal dining room with crown & chair-rail moldings & plantation shutters. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinet & counter space, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, 6-burner gas cook-top, built-in microwave, tile back-splash & breakfast area with door to backyard. Two-story family room with hardwoods, gas fireplace, built-ins, surround sound & a wall of windows overlooking backyard paradise. Private master retreat located down with bay window, hardwoods and ceiling fan. Master bathroom with his-&-her sinks, sit-down vanity, over-sized tub & separate shower. Large game room & secondary bedrooms located up-stairs. OUTSIDE: Welcome to your backyard paradise...TWO covered patios, salt water pool & spa, out-door kitchen with grill, sink & bar!! Pool maintenance included!