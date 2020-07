Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup carpet extra storage ice maker oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet accessible on-site laundry alarm system coffee bar conference room fire pit internet cafe

Palms at Cinco Ranch Apartments are conveniently located at Grand Parkway in Richmond, TX. We offer a resort-style pool, gated community near (State Highway 99 and FM 1093 (Westpark Tollway). The property is located within the highly-rated, Katy Independent School District, and just a few miles of one of Houston's major employment centers, the Energy Corridor. Designed to meet the growing demand for upscale living in a quiet, suburban location, Palms at Cinco Ranch offers polished surroundings and the most modern of conveniences with amenities such as a recreation room with billiards area, WiFi-Cafe with Starbucks coffee machine, resort-style pool with sundeck and private poolside cabanas, outdoor grills, 24 hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park with agility equipment, tanning salon, attached and detached garages, play area, gift-wrapping station, and so much more! Our units boast gorgeous interiors with 9' ceilings, large closets, private patios/balconies, designer ...