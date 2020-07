Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

If you are looking for a prestigious address to come home to in Sugar Land, Texas, come discover The Retreat at Riverstone. Nestled in the heart of the exclusive Riverstone master-planned community just 25 miles southwest of downtown Houston, our serene apartment and townhome community is zoned to top schools, close to area parks, running trails, upscale shopping, dining and entertainment options. Come check out the neighborhood. Exquisitely designed and carefully crafted to meet the top notch building standards of the Riverstone Community and the National Green Building Designation, every Mediterranean-inspired apartment and townhome at The Retreat at Riverstone features elegant designer touches such as granite countertops, pristine stainless steel kitchen appliances, wood plank flooring, spacious walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.