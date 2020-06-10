All apartments in Richmond
Grand Fountain
Grand Fountain

23702 FM 1093 · (281) 645-5992
Location

23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX 77406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,035

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,330

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,715

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,715

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 921 · Avail. now

$1,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Unit 717 · Avail. now

$1,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Fountain.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
At Grand Fountain, our high-end amenities and attention to detail help provide you with a one-of-a kind living experience. Our one, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and views you won’t want to miss.
Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a resort-style pool with swim up bar, outdoor culinary center, indoor basketball court, game room, pet park, fitness center, playground and so much more!

Our community is found in the charming Cinco Ranch area of Houston, located off Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway. Just minutes from Energy Corridor and CityCentre, the finest dining, shopping and entertainment options are just around the corner. The best of Richmond is right outside your door when you call Grand Fountain home!

We would love to show you the Grand Fountain experience! Please call us or email us to schedule a tour of our luxurious style apartment community in Richmond, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60.00 Application Fee for all applicants over the age of 18.
Deposit: Deposit $200 (1 bedroom),$250 (2 bedroom) & $300 (3bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $600
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $600
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Fountain have any available units?
Grand Fountain has 18 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Fountain have?
Some of Grand Fountain's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Fountain currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Fountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Fountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Fountain is pet friendly.
Does Grand Fountain offer parking?
Yes, Grand Fountain offers parking.
Does Grand Fountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grand Fountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Fountain have a pool?
Yes, Grand Fountain has a pool.
Does Grand Fountain have accessible units?
Yes, Grand Fountain has accessible units.
Does Grand Fountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Fountain has units with dishwashers.
