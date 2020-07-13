All apartments in Stafford
Fountain Park Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:15 AM

Fountain Park Apartments

12525 S Kirkwood Rd · (281) 954-3760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit #4371 · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit #402 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit #421 · Avail. Jul 17

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit #333 · Avail. Sep 4

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
dog park
hot tub
tennis court
The beautiful grounds of Fountain Park Apartment Homes feature lush landscaping, a professionally designed playground, soccer field, calming waterscapes and fountains, a picnic area with BBQ grills, jogging trail, perimeter fence, reserved parking, school bus pick up, and 24 hour emergency maintenance. We also have monthly events for our residents and host a Resident Activity Center. The apartment homes have a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans and amenities to fit even the most selective resident. Large open living and dining areas, french doors*, ceiling fans in dining room and the bedroom, walk in closets and outside storage along with a fully equipped kitchens. We look forward to assisting you with selecting your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $65 per 2 applicants
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Dalmation, Doberman, German Shepard, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rotweiler, Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: reserved covered parking: $25/month; surface lot: 1st come, 1st serve.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50/month; outside patio: in every unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Park Apartments have any available units?
Fountain Park Apartments has 9 units available starting at $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fountain Park Apartments have?
Some of Fountain Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Fountain Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountain Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fountain Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Fountain Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fountain Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fountain Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountain Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Fountain Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fountain Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
