Fountain Park Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage on-site laundry dog park hot tub tennis court

The beautiful grounds of Fountain Park Apartment Homes feature lush landscaping, a professionally designed playground, soccer field, calming waterscapes and fountains, a picnic area with BBQ grills, jogging trail, perimeter fence, reserved parking, school bus pick up, and 24 hour emergency maintenance. We also have monthly events for our residents and host a Resident Activity Center. The apartment homes have a variety of one, two and three bedroom floor plans and amenities to fit even the most selective resident. Large open living and dining areas, french doors*, ceiling fans in dining room and the bedroom, walk in closets and outside storage along with a fully equipped kitchens. We look forward to assisting you with selecting your new home.