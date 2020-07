9045 Switchgrass Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities playground pool

New style open kitchen HH contemporary 2,152 sqft 4-2.1-2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award winning nationally recognized schools from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, planted more then 480 trees, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, Windmill Farms also boasts 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Quiet & secure Neighborhood will make you feel safe & proud of living in this friendly community!