All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 9045 Switchgrass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
9045 Switchgrass Lane
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

9045 Switchgrass Lane

9045 Switch Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9045 Switch Grass Ln, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
New style open kitchen HH contemporary 2,152 sqft 4-2.1-2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award winning nationally recognized schools from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, planted more then 480 trees, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, Windmill Farms also boasts 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Quiet & secure Neighborhood will make you feel safe & proud of living in this friendly community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9045 Switchgrass Lane have any available units?
9045 Switchgrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 9045 Switchgrass Lane have?
Some of 9045 Switchgrass Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9045 Switchgrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9045 Switchgrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9045 Switchgrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9045 Switchgrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 9045 Switchgrass Lane offer parking?
No, 9045 Switchgrass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9045 Switchgrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9045 Switchgrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9045 Switchgrass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9045 Switchgrass Lane has a pool.
Does 9045 Switchgrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 9045 Switchgrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9045 Switchgrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9045 Switchgrass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9045 Switchgrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9045 Switchgrass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District