7 Estate Lane 7

Amenities
Unit 7 Available 11/01/19 2017 3/2 Mobile Home For Rent $850 - Property Id: 168621
2017 3/2 Mobile Home for rent in the new Main Street Estates development in Yantis, TX. 5 minutes from Lake Fork, 10 minutes from Wal-mart in Sulphur Springs.
Rent payment includes water, sewer, trash and lawncare.
Electricity Deposit $100. Tenants will be invoiced and billed monthly for electricity usage. Electricity payment will be due with rent payment.
Family Friendly Mobile Home Park.
Yantis ISD
CH/A, washer dryer hook ups, tub/shower, refrigerator, oven/stove top, microwave, Built in dresser drawers.
Small Pets under 10 pounds. 2 pet maximum per household. $250 pet deposit per pet. No outdoor pets. No dangerous breeds (Pitt Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepherds etc.)
$45 mandatory online application fee through turbotenant
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168621p
Property Id 168621
(RLNE5238122)