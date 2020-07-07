All apartments in Forney
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:57 PM

7 Estate Lane 7

7 Estate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7 Estate Lane, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 7 Available 11/01/19 2017 3/2 Mobile Home For Rent $850 - Property Id: 168621

2017 3/2 Mobile Home for rent in the new Main Street Estates development in Yantis, TX. 5 minutes from Lake Fork, 10 minutes from Wal-mart in Sulphur Springs.

Rent payment includes water, sewer, trash and lawncare.

Electricity Deposit $100. Tenants will be invoiced and billed monthly for electricity usage. Electricity payment will be due with rent payment.

Family Friendly Mobile Home Park.

Yantis ISD

CH/A, washer dryer hook ups, tub/shower, refrigerator, oven/stove top, microwave, Built in dresser drawers.

Small Pets under 10 pounds. 2 pet maximum per household. $250 pet deposit per pet. No outdoor pets. No dangerous breeds (Pitt Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, German Shepherds etc.)

$45 mandatory online application fee through turbotenant
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168621p
Property Id 168621

(RLNE5238122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Estate Lane 7 have any available units?
7 Estate Lane 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 7 Estate Lane 7 have?
Some of 7 Estate Lane 7's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Estate Lane 7 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Estate Lane 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Estate Lane 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Estate Lane 7 is pet friendly.
Does 7 Estate Lane 7 offer parking?
No, 7 Estate Lane 7 does not offer parking.
Does 7 Estate Lane 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Estate Lane 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Estate Lane 7 have a pool?
No, 7 Estate Lane 7 does not have a pool.
Does 7 Estate Lane 7 have accessible units?
No, 7 Estate Lane 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Estate Lane 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Estate Lane 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Estate Lane 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Estate Lane 7 does not have units with air conditioning.

