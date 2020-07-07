All apartments in Forney
5712 McClelland Street
5712 McClelland Street

5712 McClelland St · No Longer Available
Location

5712 McClelland St, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in Special: $500.00 OFF 1st Full Month's Rent with a 14 month lease OR $1,000.00 OFF 1st Full Month's Rent with a 25 month lease! Move-In date must be no later than 2.28.20.

Don't miss out to be the first one to live in this new 4bd/2.5bth home with nearly 2000 sqft of living space! This beautiful lot features include all new kitchen appliances, sleek counter tops, an open floor plan, and is situated on a greenbelt with a pond only a few steps away! Updated photos coming soon!

To view the availability date, be notified when the property is available for viewing, set up a self-showing, or apply please visit: www.GoalProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 McClelland Street have any available units?
5712 McClelland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Is 5712 McClelland Street currently offering any rent specials?
5712 McClelland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 McClelland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 McClelland Street is pet friendly.
Does 5712 McClelland Street offer parking?
No, 5712 McClelland Street does not offer parking.
Does 5712 McClelland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 McClelland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 McClelland Street have a pool?
No, 5712 McClelland Street does not have a pool.
Does 5712 McClelland Street have accessible units?
No, 5712 McClelland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 McClelland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 McClelland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 McClelland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 McClelland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

