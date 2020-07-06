All apartments in Forney
513 Southlake Drive

Location

513 Southlake Dr, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom 2 Bath ready for immediate move-in. Easy application Process!!!! Landlord is offering Lease with a option to purchase or Rent to own.. This is a must see!!!!! Great opportunity to own a charming home in Forney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Southlake Drive have any available units?
513 Southlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 513 Southlake Drive have?
Some of 513 Southlake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Southlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Southlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Southlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 Southlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forney.
Does 513 Southlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 513 Southlake Drive offers parking.
Does 513 Southlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Southlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Southlake Drive have a pool?
No, 513 Southlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 Southlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Southlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Southlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Southlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Southlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Southlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

