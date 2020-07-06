Charming 4 bedroom 2 Bath ready for immediate move-in. Easy application Process!!!! Landlord is offering Lease with a option to purchase or Rent to own.. This is a must see!!!!! Great opportunity to own a charming home in Forney.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
513 Southlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
Some of 513 Southlake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
513 Southlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.