5112 Pleasant Springs Court

AWESOME Floor Plan in the sought after community of Clements Ranch! Excellent layout including 3 split bedrooms with a study or flex room at the front. HUGE kitchen with gorgeous, granite counters and large island with tons of cabinets and countertop space. Generously sized master bedroom and beautiful master bathroom with separate tub and shower as well as double vanities. Covered patio, perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Full access to the AMAZING amenities that Clements Ranch has to offer including a resort-style pool, full gym, playgrounds, fishing ponds and SO MUCH MORE!