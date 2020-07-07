All apartments in Forney
Forney, TX
403 Bur Oak Trl
Last updated August 19 2019 at 3:00 PM

403 Bur Oak Trl

403 Bur Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

403 Bur Oak Trail, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 5-3-3 home located in Forney, TX is move in ready. Home features tile and carpet flooring. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, island and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a split dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and walk in closet. Home has plenty of space with formal dining room, media room, office and 3 car garage. Over sized corner lot and walking distance to Claybon Elementary in Forney School District?

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=TG9M05jYKL&env=production

https://specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Bur Oak Trl have any available units?
403 Bur Oak Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 403 Bur Oak Trl have?
Some of 403 Bur Oak Trl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Bur Oak Trl currently offering any rent specials?
403 Bur Oak Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Bur Oak Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Bur Oak Trl is pet friendly.
Does 403 Bur Oak Trl offer parking?
Yes, 403 Bur Oak Trl offers parking.
Does 403 Bur Oak Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Bur Oak Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Bur Oak Trl have a pool?
No, 403 Bur Oak Trl does not have a pool.
Does 403 Bur Oak Trl have accessible units?
No, 403 Bur Oak Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Bur Oak Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Bur Oak Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Bur Oak Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Bur Oak Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

