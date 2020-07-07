2205 Woodberry Drive

Amenities

4 bedroom, 2 story brick home. Just finished new flooring, new floors for stairways and upstairs rooms. Master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a spacious game room. Located in a highly sought after Diamond Creek subdivision with easy access to shops, schools. Large backyard, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Storage shed is included in backyard. Recently painted. Application Fee is $55 per adult and can be paid by PayPal, Zelle, Venmo. Pet deposit is $300 per pet depending on size. Landlord will consider short term leases on case by case basis.