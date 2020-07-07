All apartments in Forney
Find more places like 2205 Woodberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forney, TX
/
2205 Woodberry Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:22 PM

2205 Woodberry Drive

2205 Woodberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2205 Woodberry Drive, Forney, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
4 bedroom, 2 story brick home. Just finished new flooring, new floors for stairways and upstairs rooms. Master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a spacious game room. Located in a highly sought after Diamond Creek subdivision with easy access to shops, schools. Large backyard, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances. Storage shed is included in backyard. Recently painted. Application Fee is $55 per adult and can be paid by PayPal, Zelle, Venmo. Pet deposit is $300 per pet depending on size. Landlord will consider short term leases on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Woodberry Drive have any available units?
2205 Woodberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forney, TX.
What amenities does 2205 Woodberry Drive have?
Some of 2205 Woodberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Woodberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Woodberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Woodberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Woodberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Woodberry Drive offer parking?
No, 2205 Woodberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Woodberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Woodberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Woodberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2205 Woodberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Woodberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2205 Woodberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Woodberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Woodberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Woodberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Woodberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126

Similar Pages

Forney 1 BedroomsForney 2 Bedrooms
Forney Apartments with GymForney Apartments with Parking
Forney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAthens, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXFairview, TX
Ennis, TXAubrey, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District