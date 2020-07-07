208 Stanford Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace media room carpet

This beautiful red brick home has undergone a complete interior makeover, which include full interior repaint, all-new flooring includes fresh carpet and luxury vinyl tile. Open concept kitchen features ample cabinet space, brand new stainless steel appliances, and view of the living area with tile fireplace. Master ensuite has dual sinks, tub, and shower. Backyard is surrounded by a fresh, tree-framed fence. Accessible by 80. Blocks from Forney Community Park; two miles to groceries, casual dining, and movie theater.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 3/29/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.