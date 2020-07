Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this elegant, single-story home in Forney ISD!! This open-concept floorplan is versatile and spacious for entertaining. Enjoy the backyard and take in the fresh air, under the cover patio. Need to get to downtown Dallas quickly? It's only 25 minutes away! Garland is 27 minutes, Town East Mall is only 15 minutes away and Lake Ray Hubbard is 20 minutes!! Home is conveniently located near 80, I-30 and I-20. Come make this your home today!!