Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

LIKE NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath energy efficient home finished in 2018. Tile in Kitchen, Laminate flooring in Living, and Carpet in bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter-tops. Privacy fenced backyard with back patio. Landlord to pay HOA dues, so enjoy all the perks HOA has to offer with the Community Pool, Playground, Trails, Lakes, Club House, and more.