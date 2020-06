Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Exquisite open concept and very well kept home in Gateway Park features 4 bed, 2 bath and room for all. Open concept kitchen with double ovens, gas stove, stainless fridge and large island are great for entertaining while the walk-in pantry and breakfast nook will get your day started. The split floor plan allows for privacy while the spacious backyard gives room to roam. Come visit this home today and enjoy a little bit of country in Forney, TX.