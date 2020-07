Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 4 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Forney! Updated with stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets and upgraded countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, laminate and tile flooring in the main areas, and newer carpet in bedrooms, this super cute house is ready for new tenants. A large backyard and open floorplan are just a few of the perks of this super cute and clean home. Schedule a showing today, it won't last long!