Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with an upgraded island kitchen which includes a breakfast area and bay window. Huge living room with fireplace, great for entertainment. Located in the top rated ISD of Forney. Home is located in Windmill Farms which includes clubhouse, pool, pond, and parks thru out the community. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.