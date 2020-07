Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful South Flower Mound home that has been recently remodeled. Home offers Carpet, Tile, Stone and Wood Floors, SS appliances, Granite in Kitchen and Baths. New AC will help with energy bills and a radiant barrier. Versatile floorplan with 2 bedrooms and loft upstairs along with a full bath. Convenient location with easy access to shopping and the airport. Pets on a case by case with monthly pet fee of $25 per pet.