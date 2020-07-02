904 Fairfield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready, great one-story home with mature trees on a quiet Flower Mound street. This home features a vaulted, beamed living area with views to a beautifully landscaped backyard. A sunny breakfast nook leads you into a bright kitchen where you can enjoy quality appliances including a 5-burner gas cooktop. Double-Door refrigerator and washer, dryer included as an option. New light fixtures installed in breakfast nook and dining room. Hardwood floors complement the warm feel of this home. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and large ensuite with glass enclosed shower and sky light. Walking distance to a neighborhood park, near grocery stores, FM farmer’s market, and excellent Flower Mound schools!