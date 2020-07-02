All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

904 Fairfield Lane

904 Fairfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

904 Fairfield Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready, great one-story home with mature trees on a quiet Flower Mound street. This home features a vaulted, beamed living area with views to a beautifully landscaped backyard. A sunny breakfast nook leads you into a bright kitchen where you can enjoy quality appliances including a 5-burner gas cooktop. Double-Door refrigerator and washer, dryer included as an option. New light fixtures installed in breakfast nook and dining room. Hardwood floors complement the warm feel of this home. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and large ensuite with glass enclosed shower and sky light. Walking distance to a neighborhood park, near grocery stores, FM farmer’s market, and excellent Flower Mound schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Fairfield Lane have any available units?
904 Fairfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Fairfield Lane have?
Some of 904 Fairfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Fairfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
904 Fairfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Fairfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 904 Fairfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 904 Fairfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 904 Fairfield Lane offers parking.
Does 904 Fairfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 Fairfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Fairfield Lane have a pool?
No, 904 Fairfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 904 Fairfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 904 Fairfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Fairfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Fairfield Lane has units with dishwashers.

