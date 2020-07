Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this immaculate home in the heart of Flower Mound. You will love the open floor plan that features a large kitchen, updated appliances, refinished countertops & cabinets, fresh paint throughout the home & much more! The master bedroom is a great size & the secondary bedrooms offer plenty of space as well. The backyard has lots of shade with its mature trees. The home is in walking distance to one of Flower Mound's newest parks!