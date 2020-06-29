All apartments in Flower Mound
808 Sierra Lane

808 Sierra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

808 Sierra Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Absolutely immaculate single story Highland home with all the bells and whistles! New hard wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, island with seating and gracious spaces for living. Completely updated master and secondary bathrooms. Private study, large dining room, open concept floor plan. The backyard is calling your name! Lush grass, pristine new wood fence, huge grassy area. Backs to jogging trails and community playground. New roof 2018. And many more good features! Fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Sierra Lane have any available units?
808 Sierra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Sierra Lane have?
Some of 808 Sierra Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Sierra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
808 Sierra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Sierra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 808 Sierra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 808 Sierra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 808 Sierra Lane offers parking.
Does 808 Sierra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Sierra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Sierra Lane have a pool?
No, 808 Sierra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 808 Sierra Lane have accessible units?
No, 808 Sierra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Sierra Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Sierra Lane has units with dishwashers.

