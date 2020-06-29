808 Sierra Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Absolutely immaculate single story Highland home with all the bells and whistles! New hard wood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, island with seating and gracious spaces for living. Completely updated master and secondary bathrooms. Private study, large dining room, open concept floor plan. The backyard is calling your name! Lush grass, pristine new wood fence, huge grassy area. Backs to jogging trails and community playground. New roof 2018. And many more good features! Fall in love!