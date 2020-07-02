All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
720 Saddleback Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

720 Saddleback Lane

720 Saddleback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

720 Saddleback Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME in sought after Flower Mound schools. Wood floors throughout. Kitchen has large island, granite counter-tops, & white cabinets. Windows that provide natural lighting throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Master bath with white cabinets and double vanities. Big backyard with covered stone patio. Energy efficient thermostat with Nest control included. Play set, pest control & HOA all included. Easy Access to I 35, I 121, & George Bush Turnpike. Minutes away from DFW Airport.Pets on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Saddleback Lane have any available units?
720 Saddleback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Saddleback Lane have?
Some of 720 Saddleback Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Saddleback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
720 Saddleback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Saddleback Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Saddleback Lane is pet friendly.
Does 720 Saddleback Lane offer parking?
No, 720 Saddleback Lane does not offer parking.
Does 720 Saddleback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Saddleback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Saddleback Lane have a pool?
No, 720 Saddleback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 720 Saddleback Lane have accessible units?
No, 720 Saddleback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Saddleback Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Saddleback Lane has units with dishwashers.

