Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This open floor plan 3 bed 2 bath single story home is light and bright. Large windows in the kitchen and master bedroom give great views of the backyard and bring in a tremendous amount of natural light. The kitchen is open to the family room and has granite counters, stainless appliances and an island. Master bedroom is in the rear of the split bedroom floor plan. The study across from the stacked formals could be a 4th bedroom. Recent exterior paint and fence stain.