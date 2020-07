Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect blend of comfort and charm. Features include granite countertops, updated lighting, bronze hardware, hand textures, recently replaced carpet, gas stove & fireplace, & radiant barrier for reduced electricity costs. The beautiful Claffey built pool with optional security fence and extra yard completes the package. 4th bedroom has French doors to master and would make a great nursery or study.