6421 Eagle Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

You will fall in love with this 1.5 story home with open floor plan boasting luxury hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint & recently installed stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is a Chef's Dream with soaring skylight & gas cook top. Master Retreat is tucked away at the back of the home. Make great use of spacious backyard featuring a decked patio & recently replaced BOB fences. Spacious game room upstairs with beautiful hardwood floors make this Home truly move-in ready! New roof and New air condition .