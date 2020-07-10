All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 6421 Eagle Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
6421 Eagle Creek Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:48 AM

6421 Eagle Creek Drive

6421 Eagle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

6421 Eagle Creek Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
You will fall in love with this 1.5 story home with open floor plan boasting luxury hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint & recently installed stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is a Chef's Dream with soaring skylight & gas cook top. Master Retreat is tucked away at the back of the home. Make great use of spacious backyard featuring a decked patio & recently replaced BOB fences. Spacious game room upstairs with beautiful hardwood floors make this Home truly move-in ready! New roof and New air condition .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Eagle Creek Drive have any available units?
6421 Eagle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 Eagle Creek Drive have?
Some of 6421 Eagle Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Eagle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Eagle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Eagle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6421 Eagle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 6421 Eagle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Eagle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6421 Eagle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Eagle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Eagle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6421 Eagle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Eagle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6421 Eagle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Eagle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Eagle Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Cheap PlacesFlower Mound Pet Friendly Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary