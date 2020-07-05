All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

6304 Cupleaf Road

6304 Cupleaf Road · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Cupleaf Road, Flower Mound, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This family friendly Ashton Woods Katy floor plan located within Canyon Falls boasts an extended covered back patio, media room with hardwired speakers, 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. With its massive kitchen island overlooking the family room and back yard, this Argyle ISD home within Flower Mound city limits is ideal for hosting family and friends. Quartz counter tops, upgraded wood-look tile throughout the main living area and stone fireplace are just a few of the many upgrades that enhance this home's character. This is a must-see home, with no neighbors directly behind or in front. HOA fee included with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Cupleaf Road have any available units?
6304 Cupleaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Cupleaf Road have?
Some of 6304 Cupleaf Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Cupleaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Cupleaf Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Cupleaf Road pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Cupleaf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 6304 Cupleaf Road offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Cupleaf Road offers parking.
Does 6304 Cupleaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Cupleaf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Cupleaf Road have a pool?
No, 6304 Cupleaf Road does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Cupleaf Road have accessible units?
No, 6304 Cupleaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Cupleaf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 Cupleaf Road has units with dishwashers.

