6304 Cupleaf Road

This family friendly Ashton Woods Katy floor plan located within Canyon Falls boasts an extended covered back patio, media room with hardwired speakers, 4 large bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. With its massive kitchen island overlooking the family room and back yard, this Argyle ISD home within Flower Mound city limits is ideal for hosting family and friends. Quartz counter tops, upgraded wood-look tile throughout the main living area and stone fireplace are just a few of the many upgrades that enhance this home's character. This is a must-see home, with no neighbors directly behind or in front. HOA fee included with the lease.