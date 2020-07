Amenities

Welcome home! You will love the open floor plan, large living, front-detached garage entry & larger backyard. Updated eat in Kitchen has granite, open & bright. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath is well maintained & ready for immediate move-in. Wood burning with gas starter fireplace & full size laundry room. Do not wait, see this one today. Close to schools, shopping, parks & Community Activity Center.