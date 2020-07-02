All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

604 Aspen Way

604 Aspen Way · No Longer Available
Location

604 Aspen Way, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Elegant home in Garden Ridge area with a huge backyard perfect for outdoor activities or gardening. Owners recently renovated the kitchen with Granite counter tops, Upgraded on huge lot with great back yard. Energy efficient vinyl low-E windows, tank less water heater, radiant barrier & additional insulation. Stainless appliances, cedar covered porch & balcony off of master bedroom, pave stone patio with fire pit, cedar fence, tall trees. high quality laminate flooring, smooth ceilings downstairs. Many more amenities than typically found in the neighborhood or price range. Price to Sell!!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Aspen Way have any available units?
604 Aspen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Aspen Way have?
Some of 604 Aspen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Aspen Way currently offering any rent specials?
604 Aspen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Aspen Way pet-friendly?
No, 604 Aspen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 604 Aspen Way offer parking?
Yes, 604 Aspen Way offers parking.
Does 604 Aspen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Aspen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Aspen Way have a pool?
No, 604 Aspen Way does not have a pool.
Does 604 Aspen Way have accessible units?
No, 604 Aspen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Aspen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Aspen Way has units with dishwashers.

