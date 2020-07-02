604 Aspen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Elegant home in Garden Ridge area with a huge backyard perfect for outdoor activities or gardening. Owners recently renovated the kitchen with Granite counter tops, Upgraded on huge lot with great back yard. Energy efficient vinyl low-E windows, tank less water heater, radiant barrier & additional insulation. Stainless appliances, cedar covered porch & balcony off of master bedroom, pave stone patio with fire pit, cedar fence, tall trees. high quality laminate flooring, smooth ceilings downstairs. Many more amenities than typically found in the neighborhood or price range. Price to Sell!!!.