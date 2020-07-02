STUNNING VERY SPACIOUSE TWO STORY. DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. SOARING CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM. GREAT KITCHEN. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LEASING CRITERIA: INCOME MUST BE 3 X RENTAL AMOUNT. LENGTH OF EMPLOYMENT MUST BE MINIMUM 12 MONTHS. SUBMIT CURRENT DRIVERS LICENSE OF ALL OCCUPANTS 18+ YEARS. ONE MONTH CURRENT PAYCHECK STUBS. CREDIT REPORT AND BACKGROUND CHECK WILL BE RUN. RENTAL HISTORY WILL BBE CHECKED. NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS OR ASKED TO LEAVE. UPLOADING ALL NEW PHOTOS TODAY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Aspen Way have any available units?
601 Aspen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.