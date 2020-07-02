601 Aspen Way

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

STUNNING VERY SPACIOUSE TWO STORY. DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. SOARING CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM.

GREAT KITCHEN. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LEASING CRITERIA: INCOME MUST BE 3 X RENTAL AMOUNT.

LENGTH OF EMPLOYMENT MUST BE MINIMUM 12 MONTHS. SUBMIT CURRENT DRIVERS LICENSE OF ALL

OCCUPANTS 18+ YEARS. ONE MONTH CURRENT PAYCHECK STUBS. CREDIT REPORT AND BACKGROUND

CHECK WILL BE RUN. RENTAL HISTORY WILL BBE CHECKED. NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS OR ASKED TO LEAVE.

UPLOADING ALL NEW PHOTOS TODAY.