Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:00 AM

5432 Luttrell Court

5432 Luttrell Court · No Longer Available
Location

5432 Luttrell Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! Completely renovated home and a huge backyard in a cul-de-sac! Great walkability to schools and parks! Modern touches at every turn. Bright kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, white cabinets and pendant lighting. Updated bathrooms, flooring, paint, carpet, fireplace will make you feel right at home. Don't need a second master? Make this space into a game or exercise room. Lots of flexibility with this floor plan. Feeds to Marcus HS. Pets are case-by-case. Includes fridge! No HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Luttrell Court have any available units?
5432 Luttrell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Luttrell Court have?
Some of 5432 Luttrell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Luttrell Court currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Luttrell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Luttrell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 Luttrell Court is pet friendly.
Does 5432 Luttrell Court offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Luttrell Court offers parking.
Does 5432 Luttrell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 Luttrell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Luttrell Court have a pool?
No, 5432 Luttrell Court does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Luttrell Court have accessible units?
No, 5432 Luttrell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Luttrell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 Luttrell Court has units with dishwashers.

