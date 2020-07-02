5432 Luttrell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! Completely renovated home and a huge backyard in a cul-de-sac! Great walkability to schools and parks! Modern touches at every turn. Bright kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, white cabinets and pendant lighting. Updated bathrooms, flooring, paint, carpet, fireplace will make you feel right at home. Don't need a second master? Make this space into a game or exercise room. Lots of flexibility with this floor plan. Feeds to Marcus HS. Pets are case-by-case. Includes fridge! No HOA.