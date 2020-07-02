5412 Colonial Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, WELL MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT. Very clean inside and out and beautifully updated! Nice open floor plan with large living space. Kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. Wood like floors throughout all living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Double sink in master bath with large walk in closet. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and just 20 minutes from DFW airport. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Yard maintenance included and property has automatic sprinklers with full coverage.