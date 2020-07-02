All apartments in Flower Mound
5412 Colonial Court
5412 Colonial Court

5412 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Location

5412 Colonial Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, WELL MAINTAINED HOME LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT. Very clean inside and out and beautifully updated! Nice open floor plan with large living space. Kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. Wood like floors throughout all living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Double sink in master bath with large walk in closet. Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and just 20 minutes from DFW airport. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Yard maintenance included and property has automatic sprinklers with full coverage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Colonial Court have any available units?
5412 Colonial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Colonial Court have?
Some of 5412 Colonial Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Colonial Court pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Colonial Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 5412 Colonial Court offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Colonial Court offers parking.
Does 5412 Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Colonial Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Colonial Court have a pool?
No, 5412 Colonial Court does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, 5412 Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Colonial Court has units with dishwashers.

