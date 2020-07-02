All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 5411 Buckner Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
5411 Buckner Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:53 PM

5411 Buckner Court

5411 Buckner Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

5411 Buckner Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Close to schools, shopping and entertainment this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom property has an open floor plan with new flooring throughout. Very clean. New carpeting, new wood flooring, and new tile. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All rooms have new ceiling fans. New paint all over. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with covered patio for entertaining and is ready for move in. Close to all major highways and DFW. Call Tony Allen at 214-535-1440 for showing instructions. Pets ok. No aggressive breeds. Nonrefundable pet deposit per animal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Buckner Court have any available units?
5411 Buckner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Buckner Court have?
Some of 5411 Buckner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Buckner Court currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Buckner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Buckner Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5411 Buckner Court is pet friendly.
Does 5411 Buckner Court offer parking?
No, 5411 Buckner Court does not offer parking.
Does 5411 Buckner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Buckner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Buckner Court have a pool?
No, 5411 Buckner Court does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Buckner Court have accessible units?
No, 5411 Buckner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Buckner Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 Buckner Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary