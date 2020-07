Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in a great quiet neighborhood. Nice wood floor, updated kitchen & baths. No carpet in this home. Ideal location close to shopping, dining, exemplary Flower Mound schools and only minutes from the DFW Airport. Must see to appreciate! New refrigerator, washer & dryer could be accommodated.