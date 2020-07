Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has the great floorplan and location you're looking for. It has a large kitchen which is open to the living and dining rooms, and a private master bedroom which is split from the others. The house is conveniently located less than a mile from 3 great Flower Mound schools. The ac is only 2 yrs old and all 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets. The backyard is fenced in and has plenty of room to play. Don't miss this wonderful home! Owner is a licensed Realtor.